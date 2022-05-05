AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,658,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 380,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,253,000 after buying an additional 132,444 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.36. 7,750,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.42. The company has a market cap of $377.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

