Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals updated its Q3 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $11.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.98. 1,446,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,320. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

