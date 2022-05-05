Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $174.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.97.

ABNB stock opened at $156.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,204 shares in the company, valued at $45,952,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

