Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $156.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.45 and its 200-day moving average is $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

