Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKAM. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

