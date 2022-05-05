Akroma Price Reaches $0.0007 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded 84.8% higher against the dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $14,171.52 and $17.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.38 or 0.07443459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00076867 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

