Albemarle Co. (ALB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on July 1st

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of ALB opened at $215.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.66 and its 200-day moving average is $226.37.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 489,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,534,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7,595.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,922,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

