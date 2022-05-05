Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $465.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 76.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

