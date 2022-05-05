Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $249.01 on Thursday. Alexander’s has a one year low of $241.49 and a one year high of $299.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.72 and its 200 day moving average is $261.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alexander’s by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alexander’s by 238.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 235.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 142.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alexander’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

