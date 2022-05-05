Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $766.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to announce $766.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $781.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $634.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after buying an additional 1,422,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,570,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

