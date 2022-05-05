Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.