Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Cut by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.4% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $947,037,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,887,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,636,000 after acquiring an additional 969,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 913,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570,154. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.