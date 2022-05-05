Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires New Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

