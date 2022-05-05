Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires Shares of 1,776 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of MET stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

