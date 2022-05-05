Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires Shares of 2,748 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AES by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AES by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,000,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,920,000 after buying an additional 1,564,093 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AES by 10,233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,577,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000,000 after buying an additional 1,562,304 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $27.18.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

About AES (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.