Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires Shares of 2,748 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AES by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AES by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,000,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,920,000 after buying an additional 1,564,093 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AES by 10,233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,577,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000,000 after buying an additional 1,562,304 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
