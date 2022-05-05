Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $2,280,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $37.10 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

