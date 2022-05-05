Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $40,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 792,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 181,645 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.