Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $47,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

