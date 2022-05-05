Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $53,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

