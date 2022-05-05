Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes $105,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medtronic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,213,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,131. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

