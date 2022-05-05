Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes $50,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $253.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.38. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,588 shares of company stock valued at $987,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

