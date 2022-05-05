Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes $74,000 Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,232.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

About WesBanco (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.