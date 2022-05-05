Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 512,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,212. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

