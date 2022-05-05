ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. ALLETE updated its FY13 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

ALLETE stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.81. 379,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,223. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 106,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

