Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of ERH opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $15.23.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
