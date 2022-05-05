Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ERH opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund ( NYSEAMERICAN:ERH Get Rating ) by 235.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.