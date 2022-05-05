Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALL traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,120. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays increased their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

