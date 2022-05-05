Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 130,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

