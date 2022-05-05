Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $162.98

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $162.98, but opened at $172.12. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $165.27, with a volume of 4,916 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

