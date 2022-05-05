Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 708,929 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $754,814,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total value of $16,074,004.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $120.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,331.09. The stock had a trading volume of 71,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,630.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,766.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

