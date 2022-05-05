Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,850,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total value of $16,074,004.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $116.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,334.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,630.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,766.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

