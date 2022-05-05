AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Humana by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUM traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $434.51. 27,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,331. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $441.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

