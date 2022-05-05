AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

