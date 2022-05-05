AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,308 shares during the period. BCE accounts for about 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $19,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in BCE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in BCE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $53.70. 80,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,077. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

