AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 354.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 212,477 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 48,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.29. 318,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

