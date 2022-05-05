AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 763.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kellogg worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.05. 284,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $70.21.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

