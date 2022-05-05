AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,546,000 after buying an additional 881,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,320,000 after buying an additional 594,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,562,000 after purchasing an additional 210,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,810. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average of $200.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.88%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $7,208,329. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

