AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 219.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,672 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 981,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,501,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 73,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,291. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.79.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

