AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,619 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 488.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,819 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $16.03 on Thursday, reaching $187.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,313,546. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.60 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

