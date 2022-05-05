AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 15,761 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.34.

Shares of RY stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.42. 57,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.89 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

