Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,259 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

NYSE FIS traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

