Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,275 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.69. 274,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,585,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

