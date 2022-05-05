Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $32.27. 78,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,688. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $35.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

