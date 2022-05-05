Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 13,685 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.41 on Thursday, reaching $171.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,154. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

