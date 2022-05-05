Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Enviva worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enviva by 88.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Enviva during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Enviva by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

EVA traded down $6.87 on Thursday, reaching $80.69. 10,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,121. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $91.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

