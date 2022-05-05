Alps Advisors Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded down $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $106.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,510,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,929 and sold 1,081,452 shares valued at $65,213,258. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

