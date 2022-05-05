Alps Advisors Inc. Has $7.26 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 80,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.80. 27,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

