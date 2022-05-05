Alps Advisors Inc. Has $8.29 Million Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 719.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771,334 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 63.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 165,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

