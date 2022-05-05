Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $22,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

