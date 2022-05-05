Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,153,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 417,804 shares during the period. Mplx makes up about 5.7% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $507,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,504. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

