Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,037 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of People’s United Financial worth $23,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT remained flat at $$19.41 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,774. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

